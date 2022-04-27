Malaki Branham remains in NBA Draft, ends Ohio State career

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Malaki Branham's decision is cemented.

The Ohio State guard, the Big Ten Freshman of the Year for the 2021-2022 season, announced on Wednesday that he will remain in the NBA Draft.

The decision ends his Ohio State career after one season.

"This season has been nothing short of amazing for me," Branham said in a press conference on Wednesday. "After the season, just testing the waters, talking to Coach Holtmann and my family about it testing the waters [was] the best thing for me – just getting the feedback of what I need to do and what I need to become an NBA player. With that being said, I'll be hiring an agent and officially entering my name in the NBA Draft."

After the Buckeyes' second-round loss to Villanova in the NCAA Tournament, Branham said 69 words, answering two questions.

He couldn't speak, really. He was still in shock, his freshman season complete, one that only gained momentum as it continued, breaking out with.a 35-point performance against Nebraska Jan. 2 and evolving into the Buckeyes' No. 2 scorer for the rest of the season behind E.J. Liddell.

All Branham was trying to do was help the team win games, he said, trying to stay composed after what many thought would the final game of his college basketball career.

But he was a player with a dream to play in the NBA, riding the upward trajectory to a projected mid-first round selection after one season of college basketball.

That's the player that arrived to Ohio State's practice gym Wednesday afternoon, sitting next to head coach Chris Holtmann.

Branham confirmed what the Buckeyes had been seemingly planning for: his time in Columbus is complete.

The Ohio State freshman is keeping his name in the NBA Draft pool, ending his Buckeye career after only one season.

"I didn't know what to expect coming into this season," Branham said. "I didn't know how many minutes I was gonna play. But just putting in the work and throughout the season as we started playing games my confidence grew. At the end of the season, it was a possibility of me being a one-and-done player."