Malaki Branham remains in NBA Draft, ends Ohio State career
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Malaki Branham's decision is cemented.
The Ohio State guard, the Big Ten Freshman of the Year for the 2021-2022 season, announced on Wednesday that he will remain in the NBA Draft.
The decision ends his Ohio State career after one season.
"This season has been nothing short of amazing for me," Branham said in a press conference on Wednesday. "After the season, just testing the waters, talking to Coach Holtmann and my family about it testing the waters [was] the best thing for me – just getting the feedback of what I need to do and what I need to become an NBA player. With that being said, I'll be hiring an agent and officially entering my name in the NBA Draft."
After the Buckeyes' second-round loss to Villanova in the NCAA Tournament, Branham said 69 words, answering two questions.
He couldn't speak, really. He was still in shock, his freshman season complete, one that only gained momentum as it continued, breaking out with.a 35-point performance against Nebraska Jan. 2 and evolving into the Buckeyes' No. 2 scorer for the rest of the season behind E.J. Liddell.
All Branham was trying to do was help the team win games, he said, trying to stay composed after what many thought would the final game of his college basketball career.
But he was a player with a dream to play in the NBA, riding the upward trajectory to a projected mid-first round selection after one season of college basketball.
That's the player that arrived to Ohio State's practice gym Wednesday afternoon, sitting next to head coach Chris Holtmann.
Branham confirmed what the Buckeyes had been seemingly planning for: his time in Columbus is complete.
The Ohio State freshman is keeping his name in the NBA Draft pool, ending his Buckeye career after only one season.
"I didn't know what to expect coming into this season," Branham said. "I didn't know how many minutes I was gonna play. But just putting in the work and throughout the season as we started playing games my confidence grew. At the end of the season, it was a possibility of me being a one-and-done player."
Recapping Branham's season, career at Ohio State
Things didn't start easily for Branham in his time at Ohio State.
Coming in as a taller, lanky four-star small forward, Branham started at wing and showed his inconsistencies scoring the basketball, averaging 6.3 points, three rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 38.8% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range.
Then, on one trip to Lincoln, Nebraska Jan. 2 in Ohio State's first game since Dec. 11, the freshman woke up when he desperately needed to.
With Liddell ice cold, scoring 10 points while making only two of his 14 attempts from the field, Branham became the star of the show, recording a career high 35 points, making 13 of his 19 attempts from the field, including six of his 10 tries from deep.
From that moment forward, Branham was Ohio State's clear No. 2 option, averaging 17 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 52.8% from the field and 43.2% from 3-point range.
Branham was one of five freshmen nationally and one of only two from a Power 5 program to record multiple 30-point performances in a season, adding another against No. 15 Illinois on the road Feb. 24.
Branham was also the eighth Buckeye, along with Jim Jackson (1990), Greg Simpson (1993), Michael Redd (1998), Greg Oden (2007), William Buford (2009), Jared Sullinger (2011) and D'Angelo Russell (2015) to be named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, becoming the first Ohio State freshman to earn All-Big Ten honors since Russell in 2015.
Of those seven players, five — Jackson, Simpson, Redd, Buford and Sullinger — each returned for another season with the Buckeyes.
Instead, Branham likely becomes the first Ohio State player since Russell to be selected in the first round of the NBA Draft, along with Liddell, who he sat with at the podium after the Buckeyes' second-round exit against Villanova in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
It's what Ohio State needed out of Branham in 2021-22.
With season-long injuries to both Justice Sueing and Seth Towns limiting the Buckeyes' depth, Holtmann needed a player he could count on and play older than he actually was, showing an ability to make plays, have ball skills, make reads and get to his spots.
As the season continued, Branham was able to do this for Ohio State more and more regularly.
“I’m not really a guy that forces up a bad shot,” Branham said after Ohio State's win against Indiana Feb. 21. “I just kind of read the game. It’s kind of slowing down for me.”
That's a major sign of maturity for Holtmann: seeing a player take responsibility for his play and performance, but still find a way to get better and grow.
Branham's not done growing. But he's taking advantage of the potential he has and cashing in,
The Ohio State freshman guard will find out where he will be selected in the 2022 NBA Draft June 23.