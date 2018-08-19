It has been a tumultuous couple of weeks for Ohio State football fans and the football season cannot get here soon enough for the vast majority of Buckeye Nation, With that being said, we are going to focus on seven questions leading into the 2018 season with the opener against Oregon State within sight.

Our questions will touch upon some of the biggest questions leading into the season that have to deal with football in general and not as much about what has dominated the headlines for the past several weeks.

We also use this as an opportunity to welcome our two newest members to the staff, Andy Anders and Cameron Thompson as we utilize their football knowledge in this series as we start to ramp up our coverage to the start of the season and football 2018.

Previous Questions: 1. Quarterbacks | 2. Wide Receivers | 3. Offensive Line | 4. Defensive Line | 5. Back Seven | 6. Freshman impact