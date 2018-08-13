It has been a tumultuous couple of weeks for Ohio State football fans and the football season cannot get here soon enough for the vast majority of Buckeye Nation, With that being said, we are going to focus on seven questions leading into the 2018 season with the opener against Oregon State within sight. Our questions will touch upon some of the biggest questions leading into the season that have to deal with football in general and not as much about what has dominated the headlines for the past several weeks. We also use this as an opportunity to welcome our two newest members to the staff, Andy Anders and Cameron Thompson as we utilize their football knowledge in this series as we start to ramp up our coverage to the start of the season and football 2018.

How different will the offense look this year with Dwayne Haskins at quarterback than it did with J.T. Barrett in 2017? What may be the biggest change in your opinion?

Kevin Noon: The most obvious answer is that Haskins will bring more of a passing element to the offense with a stronger arm and more of a gun-slinger type of mentality in trying to fit the ball into tight windows. This will also give the Buckeyes more of a downfield passing game, something that has been lacking since the departure of Devin Smith. That won't all be on Haskins however as the receivers will have to do their part and get separation for Haskins to drop the ball in. Haskins has heard since setting foot on the Ohio State campus that he is a pro-style quarterback, but make no mistake, he can run the ball. He won't be the type of zone-read quarterback that Barrett was, but that is no slight on Haskins, Barrett was on a different level than any quarterback in the game when it came to that type of offense. Don't expect the Buckeyes to abandon all elements of that type of offense however, Haskins can run the ball but his decision making and chemistry with the backs will be crucial and Ohio State will have two early games to see how that is working against live competition before their first road trip of the season to TCU where the margin for error will be much smaller.

Andy Anders: My hope is that the offense trends away from the quarterback run this season. Haskins is the truest pocket passer Ohio State's started since Todd Boeckman in my eyes, which is not to say he is incapable of running effectively, but you have two guys proven to be capable of rushing for 1,100+ yards in a season with Mike Weber and J.K. Dobbins. Ten designed Haskins runs a game is too many. That being said, the zone read will remain an intregal part of this offense. I think it evolves from the base running play to something to be used in sequence, stemming off a base inside zone run or the tight end trap that Ezekiel Elliott ran over Alabama and Oregon with. Tate Martell could pitch relief at times and add a dynamic element to the play. Lastly the passing game. Everyone knows Haskins has a cannon, which should be used to add a deep threat, stretch the field vertically, and give Weber and Dobbins even more room to work. One other option that extra vertical space clears room for is the underneath routes to playmakers like K.J. Hill or Parris Campbell. Hitting one of those two on a crossing route is going to be one of the most simple yet effective plays Ohio State can move the ball with this season.

