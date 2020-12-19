BuckeyeGrove - Seth Towns makes Buckeyes debut, Liddell returns in Saturday's win

Ohio State saw contributions Saturday from two Buckeyes whom it hopes can contribute in much bigger ways from this point forward.

After having missed the last two games due to a non-COVID-19 illness, forward E.J. Liddell returned to the hardwood on Saturday against UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic.

“You get a player the caliber of E.J. back, it certainly helps your team," head coach Chris Holtmann said Saturday.

Liddell participated in the Buckeyes' practice on Friday, according to Holtmann. He earned the start and played 19 minutes.

Holtmann said he talked with Ohio State's medical staff about a minutes limit for Liddell, but ultimately was "going to continue to roll with him."

"The medical staff had talked to me about it. We wanted to watch him practice yesterday," Holtmann said. "I think they felt like ‘If he can play, he can play.’"

The second-year Buckeye quickly scored the first three points of the game on a three-point shot. Coming into Saturday's game, Liddell was shooting 53.7% of his field goals and had missed all four of his shots beyond the arc.

"It was good to see him play a little bit, good to see him start with that wide-open three," Holtmann said. "He looked good in practice yesterday, and we practiced hard."

Liddell scored nine points, pulled down three rebounds and made a steal before fouling out with 7:21 left in the game.

Perhaps the more surprising appearance in Saturday's 77-70 win over the Bruins was from Seth Towns.

Towns, a graduate-transfer from Harvard, had not seen game time since March 11, 2019, when he suffered a left knee injury in the Ivy League title game.

Holtmann said he had conversations with Towns during practice, and the latter said he wasn't quite sure if he was ready. However, about an hour-and-a-half before tipoff, Holtmann said Towns told him he was "ready to go."

"I said ‘I don’t want you to feel pressure to play, this is your decision,'" Holtmann said. "I can’t tell you how happy I was to see that young man on the floor again."

The Columbus, Ohio, native checked in with 2:47 to go in the first half, and 40 seconds later took a three-point shot that bounced off the rim.

Towns was credited with two minutes played, and his appearance in Saturday's contest showed he's making strides in his rehab.

More importantly, it's a sign of potential for future play for the Buckeyes, who shot 50% from the field and 36.4% from three.

"He has come such a long way," Holtmann said. "I can’t tell you how happy I am for him, thrilled for him. He’s got a long ways to go, but I’m thrilled for him.”