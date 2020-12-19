BuckeyeGrove - No. 20 Ohio State ousts UCLA 77-70 in CBS Sports Classic

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- No. 20 Ohio State made a successful return to the Buckeye State on Saturday, hanging on to defeat UCLA 77-70 in the CBS Sports Classic.

It was the Buckeyes’ seventh go-round in the event and 12th all-time meeting with the Bruins.

Sophomore forward E.J. Liddell returned to action on Saturday after missing two games with a non-COVID illness, and Chris Holtmann returned to a familiar starting lineup of Liddell, Justice Sueing, C.J. Walker, Duane Washington, and Kyle Young.

Harvard transfer Seth Towns also made his much-anticipated return to the court after being sidelined for over two seasons, playing two minutes for Ohio State.

Washington led Ohio State in scoring for the third time this season, scoring 14 points but struggling to shoot the ball.

Though he played limited minutes, Liddell made his return to the court in style, burying a three in the game’s opening seconds to get things started. The sophomore finished with nine points, but struggled to stay on the court with foul issues.

“Had E.J. not fouled out, our medical staff would’ve had a conversation with me about the number of minutes I was gonna play him," Holtmann said. "I’m saying that somewhat in jest, but we were gonna continue to roll with him.”

Ohio State found success on offense early, going up 17-12 with 12 minutes remaining in the first half behind seven made field goals from six different players.

However, UCLA had an answer for each Ohio State scoring run in the first half. The Buckeyes found themselves up five or more on four separate occasions in the period only for the Bruins to quickly close the gap.

Mick Cronin’s side took its first lead of the night on a Zed Key goaltend that made the score 26-25. Neither team put itself up by more than one possession for the remainder of the first half.

Ohio State took a 39-38 lead into the locker room behind seven points apiece from Liddell and Musa Jallow. Johnny Juzang and Jules Bernard each scored eight for UCLA in the opening frame.

Ohio State entered the break shooting 55.6 percent. UCLA wasn’t far behind, shooting 48.1 percent from the floor and attempting nine more free throws in the first half than the Buckeyes. The Bruins did not make a field goal in the final 2:34 of the half.