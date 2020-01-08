COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio State's explosive offense and defense get all of the attention, so it's time to shift some focus to the special teams unit for once.

Led by Matt Barnes, the Buckeyes' special teams were pretty good in 2019. You know why they were pretty good? There was never much of a discussion around them. Other than explosive plays like kick/punt returns and the occasional block, the best indicator of good special teams is that you aren't worried about them, and this was a unit that was rarely a concern for the Buckeyes this year.

Looking at some individual players and the special teams as a whole, let's hand out final grades for Ohio State's season.