Season Report Card: Special Teams
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio State's explosive offense and defense get all of the attention, so it's time to shift some focus to the special teams unit for once.
Led by Matt Barnes, the Buckeyes' special teams were pretty good in 2019. You know why they were pretty good? There was never much of a discussion around them. Other than explosive plays like kick/punt returns and the occasional block, the best indicator of good special teams is that you aren't worried about them, and this was a unit that was rarely a concern for the Buckeyes this year.
Looking at some individual players and the special teams as a whole, let's hand out final grades for Ohio State's season.
Kicking
All things considered, Blake Haubeil may have been the most consistent Buckeye to step on the field in 2019. He made all 85 extra point attempts and was 13-of-15 on field goals, both of his misses (from 37 and 32 yards) going wide right of the goal posts. Additionally, those misses both came before the team's first bye, so he was clutch down the stretch for Ohio State.
While Ohio State's red zone struggles would eventually doom them in their loss to Clemson, it was Haubeil who came through with three field goals in the semifinal game for the Buckeyes, so they'll know they can count on him in crunch time next year.
