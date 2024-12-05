Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Dec 5, 2024
Random thoughts on Ohio State 2025 early signing period class
Jeremy Birmingham  •  DottingTheEyes
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@Birm
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In