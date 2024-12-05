Random thoughts on Ohio State 2025 early signing period class

Ohio State closed the regular season with one of the most stunning losses in the history of The Game. What's next?
Five thoughts on Ohio State's 13-10 loss to Michigan on Saturday in Ohio Stadium.
Ohio State went to war with Michigan on a chilly November afternoon at the Horseshoe in The Game.
Ohio State has commitment No. 3 in the 2026 class as Corbyn Fordham has picked the Buckeyes.
Ohio State will close out the regular season on Saturday in the Horseshoe with a rivalry test in The Game.
Ohio State closed the regular season with one of the most stunning losses in the history of The Game. What's next?
Five thoughts on Ohio State's 13-10 loss to Michigan on Saturday in Ohio Stadium.
Ohio State went to war with Michigan on a chilly November afternoon at the Horseshoe in The Game.