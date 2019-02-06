COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Buckeyes knew that they were going to take a small signing class for the class of 2019 and there were not a lot of fireworks planned for Wednesday as the Buckeyes were waiting on just two players to make the decisions known.

That did not mean that the day was not important as the football program opened up its doors and made its new assistants available and several first-year players including Justin Fields and others to the media. It was a first chance to talk to many that are wearing Scarlet and Gray for the first time in an official capacity.



The next several days will have plenty of stories coming out as we talk to players and coaches alike. We start by making Ryan Day's full comments available along with transfer quarterback Fields.



