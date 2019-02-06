Ohio State was eagerly awaiting some good news along the offensive line on Wednesday and got it early in the afternoon in the form of Kahuku (HI) product Enokk Vimahi. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound tackle prospect committed to the Buckeyes over USC, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, and many others, becoming Ohio State's third offensive line signee in the class after Doug Nester flipped to Virginia Tech on Wednesday morning.

Things moved very quickly between Vimahi and the Buckeyes. The four-star prospect was thought to be a pretty heavy USC lean in recent months, but Ohio State entered the mix with an offer at the beginning of January. The Buckeyes were then able to convince Vimahi to postpone his announcement at the Polynesian Bowl in mid-January in order to take an official visit to Ohio State.

After doing well on the official visit, Ohio State then flew head coach Ryan Day and offensive line coach Greg Studrawa to Hawaii for an in-home visit and the Buckeyes were simply able to carry momentum from there and close the deal with the Rivals250 product.

Vimahi joins Harry Miller and Ryan Jacoby as offensive linemen in Ohio State's 2019 recruiting class. The Buckeyes are hoping to add another by the end of the Day as three-star Indianapolis (Ind.) Ben Davis product Dawand Jones makes his announcement at 6:30 PM eastern time.

It is anticipated that Vimahi will play a year at Ohio State and then leave on a two-year Mormon mission before returning to school after the mission is completed.

Vimahi is rated the No. 129 overall prospect in the 2019 recruiting class by Rivals.com and the No. 2 prospect in the state of Hawaii.