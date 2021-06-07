Rivals250 OT Aamil Wagner and his family impressed by OSU official visit

Ohio State is patiently waiting for the next commitment to pop in their 2022 class.

Ryan Day and his coaching staff are currently sitting at a dozen pledges, but they're hoping to make a big splash in June with the dead period now in the rear-view mirror.

One of the top candidates to be the 13th addition to the Buckeyes class is Rivals250 offensive lineman Aamil Wagner. With a handful of FutureCasts in favor of them on his Rivals.com profile, the question has been when, not if, he will commit to Ohio State.

This past weekend, the program took an important step in their pursuit of Wagner by hosting him on campus for an official visit.