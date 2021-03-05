With nearly three dozen offers to his name, Rivals250 edge rusher Jihaad Campbell decided on Tuesday that it was time to narrow down his recruitment.

Campbell, who will be strapping up the pads for IMG Academy for his final year of high school, unveiled a top eight earlier this week. Making the cut for the tenth-ranked weakside defensive end on Rivals were Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers and Texas A&M.

The Buckeyes landing on this list came was not a surprise as Campbell previously listed the program as one that was sticking out to him in his recruitment. Defensive line coach Larry Johnson has made a strong impression on him ever since tOSU offered last November, and Campbell sees an opportunity in the NFL if he heads to Columbus to play college football.

"They’re a great program,” Campbell told BuckeyeGrove. “They develop guys very well and they get guys to the league. I feel as if anyone who comes out of Ohio State’s program is going to be very successful.”