BuckeyeGrove - Rivals250 CB Ryan Turner commits to Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes just received big news from another defensive back who is a member of the 2022 class.

After recent offer Kye Stokes committed to the program on Sunday, the staff just landed a verbal pledge from Rivals250 target Ryan Turner. Turner checks in as the No. 20 cornerback and the No. 22 overall junior in Florida on Rivals.com.

This is big news for the Buckeyes as they are once again making strides in the Sunshine State. After not signing a prospect from the state since the 2019 cycle, they now hold commitments from a trio of Florida-based recruits.

Turner had the following to say when announcing his decision on Twitter just a few minutes ago.