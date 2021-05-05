 BuckeyeGrove - Rivals250 CB Ryan Turner commits to Ohio State
football

Rivals250 CB Ryan Turner commits to Ohio State

Joseph Hastings • BuckeyeGrove
Recruiting Reporter

The Ohio State Buckeyes just received big news from another defensive back who is a member of the 2022 class.

After recent offer Kye Stokes committed to the program on Sunday, the staff just landed a verbal pledge from Rivals250 target Ryan Turner. Turner checks in as the No. 20 cornerback and the No. 22 overall junior in Florida on Rivals.com.

This is big news for the Buckeyes as they are once again making strides in the Sunshine State. After not signing a prospect from the state since the 2019 cycle, they now hold commitments from a trio of Florida-based recruits.

Turner had the following to say when announcing his decision on Twitter just a few minutes ago.

BuckeyeGrove was fortunate enough to have caught up with Turner less than a week ago. In that interview, he talked about Ohio State's pursuit of him, his contact with the staff, and his thoughts on the program.

You can check out our full interview with him HERE, but here is a little snippet of our conversation with the future Buckeye.

“That’s very appealing because that’s my position,” Turner said. “I want to go to a school that’s known for producing DBs, that’s known for putting my position in the NFL because that’s my main goal: Getting to the league. That’s very appealing and very interesting. I’m looking at that a lot.”

With Turner now in the fold, Ohio State is back up to No. 1 in the 2022 Team Rankings on Rivals.com

