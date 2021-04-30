HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – With Jaheim Singletary and Jyaire Brown already in the fold, Ohio State still has their sights set on landing at least one more cornerback in this class.

Arguably their top remaining target at the position is Ryan Turner, who reeled in an offer from the program earlier this year.

As an indicator of his high interest in the Buckeyes, Turner made the 1,000-mile-plus trip up to Columbus back on March 25. The 20th-ranked player at his position went in-depth on how this multi-day visit to Ohio State went.

“It went really good,” Turner told BuckeyeGrove. “I’ve seen the city. I didn’t know the city was… it’s not like Miami, but it’s very busy. I was on High Street, one of like the busiest streets. I know some guys on the team, so I went out with them at nighttime. It was cool, real cool.

“I was with Lejond [Cavazos] and Ryan Watts,” Turner added. “It was really good. I asked them questions about Ohio State. Asking them how they feel about it, how they feel about the DB coaches. How they felt when they were a freshman, did they play when they were freshmen? Just questions I need to ask to make my decision, really.”