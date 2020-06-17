BuckeyeGrove - Rivals100 OL Nolan Rucci provides an update on Ohio State's pursuit of him

Following J.C. Latham's commitment to Alabama, we at BuckeyeGrove have been reassessing Ohio State's recruiting along the offensive line, specifically at tackle.

Top-30 overall prospect Tristan Leigh is a name that is picking up momentum, while Rivals250 target Garrett Dellinger is slated to commit one week from today.

One player who hasn't been frequently brought up, however, is Lititz, Pennsylvania, prospect Nolan Rucci. Rucci, who is the No. 6 offensive tackle in the nation, released a top schools list in April that featured four Big 10 programs, with one of them being tOSU.

Rucci spoke with BuckeyeGrove about his continued interest in Ohio State, his contact with Greg Studrawa and Ryan Day, and what he thinks about the football team in general.

"I've been able to hop on some calls with coach Stud," Rucci said. "I think it's been a great learning experience for me because we've just been going over game film, going over how he teaches his guys the technique process they go through as new guys are coming in, and learning how he applies it in game situations.