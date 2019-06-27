The pick: USC Why: “He’s a California guy and I think staying home and playing for the Trojans is the best decision for him. He’s a smart guy, so USC.” -- Rivals100 USC quarterback commit Bryce Young The pick: Ohio State Why: “I think he’s going to follow a lot of guys and end up there.” -- Rivals100 running back Bijan Robinson The pick: Georgia Why: “We don’t talk that much about our recruitment but he’s brought them up a few times. I think he liked his visit up there too” -- Five-star defensive back Kelee Ringo The pick: Clemson Why: “He’s coming to Clemson. I have him locked in.” -- Five-star Clemson defensive line commit Bryan Bresee The pick: Clemson Why: “I have just heard everyone in his ear for Clemson.” -- Rivals250 Ohio State quarterback commit Jack Miller

Kelee Ringo

The pick: Georgia Why: “He’s going to Georgia,” -- Young The pick: Ohio State Why: “Maybe the Arizona kids all get together at that school.” -- Robinson The pick: Georgia Why: “That’s just my gut feeling for him.” -- Bresee The pick: Ohio State Why: “I’m trying to bring him with me and I think I’m doing a pretty good job so far.” -- Miller

Bijan Robinson

The pick: USC Why: “We have smart guys, you’re asking about smart people.” -- Young The pick: Ohio State Why: “That’s the safe pick.” -- Ringo The pick: Ohio State Why: “I just have a feeling based on everything I’ve seen.” -- Bresee The pick: Ohio State Why: “He was just up there and he loved it and we have been talking about it.” -- Miller

Arik Gilbert

The pick: USC Why: “We’re in his Top Six and I think we can surprise a lot of people and get him.” -- Young The pick: Alabama Why: “It fits his style of play.” -- Robinson The pick: Tennessee Why: “I feel like he’s going to Tennessee with his quarterback.” -- Ringo The pick: Alabama Why: “It’s Alabama. Why wouldn’t he want to go there?” -- Rivals250 Alabama wide receiver commit Javon Baker The pick: Georgia Why: “I thought Georgia but I don’t know … we’ll see.” -- Bresee The pick: Tennessee Why: “Because his quarterback is going there.” -- Miller

Chris Morris