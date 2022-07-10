Rivals100 DT Jason Moore breaks down his commitment to Ohio State

Notre Dame seemed to have the inside track early but Ohio State was able to win Moore and his family over. Moore broke down his decision to commit to the Buckeyes with Rivals.com.

The recruitment of defensive tackle Jason Moore started early but the Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha star didn't rush the process. The Rivals100 prospect made it to a couple college games last season but saved the bulk of his visits for this spring, choosing to use his official visits for trips to Penn State , Notre Dame , Michigan , Maryland , and Ohio State .

"I just feel like it's the best place to develop me as a person to be the best version of myself on and off the field," Moore said. "I feel like every day I'll have the support system around me to push me and I have guys that really develop me on the field as well. Also having a lot of tough guys come in every other year, I feel like that would definitely push me to get better every every single day. To me that was really big.

"It was definitely tough," he said of his decision. "I had a lot of second thoughts. After every visit, I came off thinking that was the school. After this last visit, I really took time with my family and we all decided that we believe is the best fit for me to develop as a man.

"Coach Larry Johnson was definitely a big impact," said Moore. "Just seeing everything that he's done, the respect that he has from everybody, and the trust that he has so I put a lot of trust in him to develop me on and off the field as a man and make me the best version of myself.

"They're definitely working every day," he said. "I was able to see a workout while I was out there so you can really see them working. One thing they told he told me about was all the off the field stuff like mentorships and internships that really set them up to have a lot opportunities that might make them more money outside of the NFL.

"Of course, you're working for the NFL and that's the dream, but the pitch up there was, they're going to set you up for opportunities to pursue what you want to do in life," Moore said. "That definitely stood out.

"I'm trying to bring John Walker in too," he said. "I've been on him. I took my visit with him so we were up there together. Our families were building a good relationship as well. Definitely trying to get him on board. I'm also trying to get Desmond Umeozulu from around here at Flowers. That's who I'm big on right now."