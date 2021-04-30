HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Ohio State is continuing to make inroads with Kenyatta Jackson, the fifth-ranked weak-side defensive end on Rivals.com.

After extending an offer to him back in late May 2020, the Buckeyes earned a spot in Jackson’s top 12 less than a month later. Now, the program is guaranteed to receive an official visit from Jackson shortly after the conclusion of the dead period.

Jackson spoke with us about his upcoming official to the school, what he thinks about Larry Johnson, and what the staff has been telling him.

“They just love my film,” the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder told BuckeyeGrove. “Like the greats, Chase Young, the Bosa brothers. They see me in that fit right there, and I see myself as well… I run from sideline to sideline. I’m quick, I’m fast. I’ve got a mixture of speed. A little finesse and power.”