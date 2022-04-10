Rivals remembers Dwayne Haskins

Few players have the quiet confidence and aura about them that Dwayne Haskins Jr. had. He'd walk into a room or onto the field and all eyes were on him. As a player, teammate, and athlete, Haskins was a standout.

Of course, most people around here knew Haskins. The New Jersey native was quickly adopted by the football community in the Washington D.C. metro area known as the DMV when his family moved to the Maryland suburbs. He'd never let you forget that he was from the Garden State and regularly brought up his friendship with Mo Jabbie, a fellow 2016 prospect who signed with Rutgers. Haskins spoke fondly of the time he spent playing youth ball in New Jersey and he’d frequently work out with Jabbie and his cousin, NFL receiver Mohammad Sanu, growing up.

In high school, Haskins played for the Bullis School in Potomac, Md., a well-respected private school a little more than 30 minutes from my home. I saw him play regularly during his high school career but he really burst onto the recruiting scene at the 2014 Rivals Camp Series in Baltimore.

Haskins won the quarterback MVP award that day, among a loaded group of upperclassmen, and the offers started pouring in as that spring turned into summer. We knew he had the talent to win MVP if he showed up and performed, and he blew away the competition. Looking back on that roster, there were multiple future NFL players on the field that day.

The word I always associated with Haskins was smooth. He seemed to perform almost effortlessly. Somehow, in all the pressure situations during the season and in camps and 7-on-7 tournaments, I felt like I had never seen him sweat or look like he was working all that hard. My perspective changed entirely when I had the opportunity to attend one of Haskins’ private training sessions. His work ethic, passion for the game, and focus were obvious, and it became clear that the reason he looked so effortless in games was because of the amount of work he put in between them.

His passion translated to the field, where he had fun with his teammates and did what they all loved to do. Between the white lines, it was easy to see why people were drawn to him and looked to him as a leader.