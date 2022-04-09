Former Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins dead at 24

Ohio State's record-breaking quarterback Dwayne Haskins has died at age 24, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday morning.

According to Haskins' agent Cedric Saunders, the former Ohio State quarterback died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have been 25 years old May 3.

The 2018 season was Haskins' peak as an Ohio State quarterback.

The former four-star quarterback broke the Buckeyes' single-season record with 4,831 passing yards and 50 touchdowns, six more than any quarterback in Ohio State history in a single season.

Haskins also set the record for the most passing yards in a single game with 499 until it was broken by C.J. Stroud at the 2022 Rose Bowl.

Haskins was drafted by the Washington Redskins with the 15th overall pick int he 2019 NFL Draft. In two seasons with Washington and the Pittsburgh Steelers, he threw for 2,804 passing yards and 12 touchdowns.

“The Dept. of Athletics is terribly saddened to learn of the death of Dwayne Haskins,” the Ohio State athletic department released in a statement. “We are thinking of the entire Haskins family during this most difficult time. Our prayers are with the family, and with his current and former teammates, coaches, friends and relatives.”