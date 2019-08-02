Ohio State looked to have running back recruiting all but wrapped up only a short week ago. Now the Buckeyes are left still looking for a pair of backs in this 2020 recruiting class after things fell through this week with both Jaylan Knighton and Bijan Robinson.

There will undoubtedly be new names surfacing over the next couple of months, but here is an early look at where the Buckeyes may turn their attention now.



