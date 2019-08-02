Reshuffling the running back deck
Ohio State looked to have running back recruiting all but wrapped up only a short week ago. Now the Buckeyes are left still looking for a pair of backs in this 2020 recruiting class after things fell through this week with both Jaylan Knighton and Bijan Robinson.
There will undoubtedly be new names surfacing over the next couple of months, but here is an early look at where the Buckeyes may turn their attention now.
Berger has been in the picture for more than a year now and his slower process could benefit the Buckeyes here. The Rivals100 talent has maintained a post-season decision, though decision time frames are always subject to change. Right now, Penn State is the team to beat for Berger but the Nittany Lions have some other irons in the fire as well. This has always felt like a prospect the Buckeyes could land if they make a big push. It is yet to be determined if Ohio State will make that push, but there has been dialogue recently.
