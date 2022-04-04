Ohio State forward Justin Ahrens enters transfer portal

Ohio State basketball has been busy.

After reportedly adding an assistant coach and adding Wright State transfer Tanner Holden, along with freshman Malaki Branham entering the NBA Draft with the ability to return, another roster move was made Monday.

Senior forward Justin Ahrens entered the transfer portal, per reports from Jon Rothstein.

Despite playing a career high 20.1 minutes per game for the Buckeyes in 2021-22, the senor forward shot a career low 34.6% from the field and 35.4% from 3, attempting only six shots inside the 3-point line all season, making one of them.

Ahrens also averaged 2.3 rebounds per game and nearly an assist per game.