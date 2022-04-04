Ohio State forward Justin Ahrens enters transfer portal
Ohio State basketball has been busy.
After reportedly adding an assistant coach and adding Wright State transfer Tanner Holden, along with freshman Malaki Branham entering the NBA Draft with the ability to return, another roster move was made Monday.
Senior forward Justin Ahrens entered the transfer portal, per reports from Jon Rothstein.
Despite playing a career high 20.1 minutes per game for the Buckeyes in 2021-22, the senor forward shot a career low 34.6% from the field and 35.4% from 3, attempting only six shots inside the 3-point line all season, making one of them.
Ahrens also averaged 2.3 rebounds per game and nearly an assist per game.
What this means for Ohio State
This isn't totally a surprise.
Ahrens participated in Ohio State's senior day festivities prior to the Buckeyes' regular season-ending loss to Michigan along with Joey Brunk, Cedric Russell, Kyle Young, Jamari Wheeler and E.J. Liddell.
Ahrens never really found his shot in 2021-22, going ice cold for extensive stretches from 3, while showing an inability to find any success elsewhere offensively.
Ahrens averaged 4.8 points per game, with one of those points usually coming from the free-throw line each game.
As Ohio State revamps its roster without Liddell and likely Branham, Ahrens seems to want a change of scenery.
As for the Buckeyes, Ohio State's plan for the offseason doesn't really change, as it continues to target wing-sized guards and forwards for next season, including Holden.