Ohio State lands Wright State transfer Tanner Holden

Ohio State has landed its first transfer portal addition of the offseason.

Former Wright State guard Tanner Holden announced on Saturday that he is heading to the Buckeyes to continue his career.

Holden, who announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday, wasted little time in deciding on his next college destination. And he did so with a simple message on social media, saying "Next Chapter ... O-H"

Holden, who will have two years of eligibility with Ohio State, is a 6-foot-6, 185-pound Ohio native out of Wheelersburg, where he was listed as a small forward when he signed in the 2019 recruiting class.

He averaged 20.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game en route to an All-Horizon League honor in 2021-22. His standout season included scoring a career-high 37 points in an NCAA Tournament win over Bryant in a play-in game.

Holden's addition should help bolster an Ohio State backcourt that may lose Big Ten Freshman of the Year Malaki Branham, who declared for the NBA Draft on Thursday but is eligible to return to the Buckeyes. And his scoring production has potential to aid the loss of E.J. Liddell to the NBA.