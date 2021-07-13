Redshirt Review: Josh Fryar

A series of profiles on members of the Buckeyes’ 2020 recruiting class who redshirted their true freshman seasons, including a look back at how their first year went, and an evaluation of where they stand in the program ahead of 2021.

The second-year Buckeye played just four snaps last season, but turned heads during spring camp. (Ohio State Athletics)

The Ohio State offensive line was bitten by both COVID-19 and the injury bug at various points through the final four games of the shortened 2020 season, and as a result, several backups along the front line got a shot to build their confidence in crucial moments for the Buckeyes. Josh Fryar, however, was not among the players that benefited from those opportunities. With three starters and four key offensive linemen out of the Buckeyes’ Dec. 5 matchup with Michigan State, the three-star Beech Grove, Indiana, prospect saw his first and only live-game action with Ohio State thus far –– all of four snaps –– while several of his stablemates received a much longer leash in the 40-point blowout. The lack of experience Fryar logged in his first season made it all the more surprising to see the No. 8-ranked center in the 2020 recruiting class taking quite a bit of the first-team reps at left guard for Ohio State during the spring.

“His athleticism is what excited me in recruiting. He was a basketball player,” Buckeye offensive line coach Greg Studrawa said during spring camp. “He’s a guy that’s 6-5, but he has the ability to bend and play really low. Those two things were the things that intrigued me about him when we first got him in recruiting, and it’s only gotten better through training with Mick. Now that he’s getting stronger he’s got a little edge to him, and he’s a guy that’s got some grit. He’s got some toughness. He shows up every day and he’s learning and he’s putting things together, but he’s got some grit, and I like that.” Despite his obvious improvements though, there’s no doubt that Fryar’s ascent up the depth chart this offseason was buoyed by an injury to rising junior Harry Miller, who was the Buckeyes’ starting left guard for most of this past season. However, there’s no guarantee that Miller, the No. 44 overall prospect in the class of 2019, will return to the left guard position even when fully healthy.

2020 season snaps (returning OSU OL) Name Year Snaps Thayer Munford Fifth-year senior 512 Nicholas Petit-Frere RS junior 512 Harry Miller Junior 463 Matthew Jones RS junior 205 Dawand Jones Junior 80 Paris Johnson Sophomore 26 Enokk Vimahi RS sophomore 20 Luke Wypler RS freshman 15 Josh Fryar RS freshman 4