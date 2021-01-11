BuckeyeGrove - Recruits predict the outcome of the Alabama-Ohio State game

In less than 12 hours, Alabama and Ohio State will face off for the right to be crowned as national champions of the 2020-2021 college football season.

The great staff at BuckeyeGrove already dished out our predictions for how we believe tonight's matchup will play out. Now, we turn our attention to what top Ohio State targets and future Buckeyes had to say about who they envision winning the big game.

Down below, we list predictions from over a dozen OSU commits and targets, including top-30 overall juniors Zach Rice and Mykel Williams.