BuckeyeGrove - Recruits predict the outcome of the Alabama-Ohio State game

Recruits predict the outcome of the Alabama-Ohio State game
In less than 12 hours, Alabama and Ohio State will face off for the right to be crowned as national champions of the 2020-2021 college football season.
The great staff at BuckeyeGrove already dished out our predictions for how we believe tonight's matchup will play out. Now, we turn our attention to what top Ohio State targets and future Buckeyes had to say about who they envision winning the big game.
Down below, we list predictions from over a dozen OSU commits and targets, including top-30 overall juniors Zach Rice and Mykel Williams.
"42-36 OSU."
"34-28 OSU."
"Man, this is going to be a tough one. I hope Ohio State wins, but I got to give Alabama their credit. I got 41-37 Alabama."
"Ohio State, man, by two touchdowns. By 14,"
"I got to say 34-31 OSU."
"35-31, Ohio State winning."
"I think Ohio State can pull it through. I think they'll win by one field goal."
"I think it's going to be a good game, but I'm going to take my bets on Ohio State. I'd think they're going to win by either one or two touchdowns. That's what I'm going to say."
"Going to go with 40-34 [Ohio State]."
"I think today's game will be an offensive shootout. Bodies are going to be flying around everywhere. I think the Buckeyes will ultimately win... I don’t think Bama is the best on defense, but they have an insane offense. Going to be a good game nonetheless."
"I'm saying 45-31, or 45-38 [Ohio State]."
"42-35 Ohio State."
"34-17 OSU, but that's a total guess haha."
"Ohio State. I always like the underdogs and I think Trey Sermon is going to have a big game."
