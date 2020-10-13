BuckeyeGrove - Recruiting Roundtable: New TE offer, Caden Curry, shot with Tristan Leigh

Ohio State is less than two weeks away from the beginning of their upcoming season, but that does not mean recruiting has halted whatsoever. The Buckeyes continue to be in the hunt for key prospects in both the 2021 and 2022 cycles. With that being said, Andy Anders and Joseph Hastings take a look at three topics related to Ohio State football recruiting. In this edition of "Recruiting Roundtable," they discuss their thoughts on the program's new tight end offer, where they believe the Buckeyes stand with top-40 junior Caden Curry and if LSU and Oklahoma struggling this season helps with Ohio State's pursuit of Tristan Leigh.

What do we make of 2022 TE Oscar Delp being offered?

Anders: It indicates to me that the staff believes Benji Gosnell is trending away from Ohio State. With three-star tight end Bennett Christian already in the fold for the Class of 2022, the Buckeyes are looking to bring on a second tight end, and for a while now it appeared the four-star Gosnell would be that player. But as time has gone on, Pitt and Florida have made some headway in Gosnell’s recruitment. Since the contact period started Sept. 1, he’s been hearing pitches from a lot of schools, and it’s allowed the Panthers and Gators time to catch the Buckeyes. There’s a chance Gosnell could just be hearing other schools out and taking a deep breath before he pulls the trigger on an Ohio State commitment -- he is still a junior, after all -- but with this offer, the writing may be on the wall. Delp in his own right is a solid prospect, though. Should Ohio State land him eventually, he’d be a good addition to the class. Hastings: This offer makes it apparent to me that Ohio State believes Gosnell is no longer theirs to lose, which seemed to be the case several weeks ago. I have yet to change my prediction, but the momentum is now on Florida's side when it comes to Gosnell's recruitment. He recently labeled the Gators as his No. 1 school as he's impressed with their use of Kyle Pitts and the relationship he has with their tight ends coach, Tim Brewster, is strong. Delp being offered is important because he brings some of those same elements that Gosnell would have brought if he committed and signed with the program: A big tight end capable of being a receiving threat and complementing Bennett Christian well. According to MaxPreps, Delp has 14 receptions for 325 yards and four touchdowns in just three games this season. The product out of West Forsyth High School also recently had a monster game where he had 205 receiving yards on just six catches. Based on my conversation with Delp, I could tell he is in no rush with his recruitment and is waiting for more offers to pour in. As a result, it's too early to say where exactly Ohio State stands in this one. What is not debatable, however, is that Kevin Wilson and company are hoping to add another tight end in this class who is a legitimate receiving threat. Christian is more than capable of catching the football, but it is his blocking where he really excels. Adding Delp or Gosnell would give the Buckeyes some future tight ends that would complement each other well.

Should Ohio State be viewed as the favorite for Caden Curry?

Anders: That’s how I see it at this stage. Curry won’t narrow down his top schools until he can start taking visits, but there’s a lot going for Ohio State right now. First, he has family ties to Columbus and many of his family members are still Ohio State fans. Although Curry told me that his relatives aren’t pressuring him to commit anywhere, it’s still a level of comfort and knowledge of the program that gives an edge to the Buckeyes. Second, recruiting is all about relationships, and Curry has built a strong bond with Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson. The two talk weekly. Head coach Ryan Day and offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson have built a good rapport as well, and over the past several months, Curry has probably talked to Ohio State more than any other school. Being from Indiana, Curry will have an easier time visiting Ohio State -- once he has the opportunity to do so -- than some of the other schools at the top of his recruitment. Florida, Oregon, Alabama, Clemson, those teams are much further away. Long way to go in this one, but yes, I think the Buckeyes are the early favorite. Hastings: Andy's recent conversation with Curry is definitely very interesting. Curry opened up about his relationship with defensive line coach Larry Johnson and the rest of the staff, his family ties to Columbus and said that Ohio State is among his current leaders. The Rivals100 prospect also recently spoke with Rivals recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt, and noted that the staff watches his film every Saturday. They give him pointers and advice on how he can improve his game. Columbus was also listed as a place he intends on making his way out to in the future, even if it's a self-guided tour. Looking at his location, his high interest in Ryan Day's program and the Buckeyes' rich tradition when it comes to developing pass rushers, it is fair to assume that Ohio State should be seen as the early favorite for Curry's services. Alabama, Clemson, Florida and Oregon are also some schools that are catching Curry's attention at this time. None of those programs, however, can say they have produced a top-three pick at his position in three of the last five NFL Drafts. We will continue to closely monitor his recruitment, but I like Ohio State's chances with Curry right now.

With LSU and Oklahoma struggling this year, could Tristan Leigh be a real possibility for the Buckeyes?