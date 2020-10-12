Ever since defensive line coach Larry Johnson became the lead man for Ohio State’s development up front, there always seems to be a star defensive end waiting in the wings to breakout.

There’s the three that everyone always points to: Joey Bosa, Nick Bosa and Chase Young. Zach Harrison, a former five star from Ohio, appears to be the next candidate for that role. Five star defensive end Jack Sawyer was the Buckeyes’ first commit for the class of 2021.

In the class of 2022, Johnson may have his sights set on another star pupil: four star defensive end Caden Curry.