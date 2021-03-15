Even with the program possessing commitments from five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers and Rivals100 pass catcher Caleb Burton, Ohio State is continuing to place a heavy emphasis on recruiting in Texas.

The Lone Star State is home to several 2022 targets for Ryan Day and his staff, such as Kam Dewberry, Omari Abor, Jaylen Early and Cameron Williams. Another key target in the trenches for the Buckeyes is Neto Umeozulu, who resides in Allen, Texas.

On Sunday, Umeozulu displayed why he’s a coveted prospect by 30 programs as he took home one of the offensive lineman MVP honors at the Under Armour All-America Camp Series event in Dallas.

Following his stellar performance, Umeozulu spoke with BuckeyeGrove about Ohio State’s pursuit of him, what he likes about the school, which commit he’s hearing from, and more.

“It’s going well,” Umeozulu said of his contact with the staff. “I talk with Coach Cook, Coach Stud, Coach Day. I talk with those guys a lot. So, the relationships are good.”