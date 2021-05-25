Buckeyes are double-digit favorites in four ‘Game of the Year’ matchups

The South Point casino in Las Vegas has a number of Ohio State games highlighted on its list of “Games of the Year”, but the Buckeyes are pegged as two-score favorites in all of them. Three of the Scarlet and Gray’s Big Ten matchups, as well as Ohio State’s nonconference opener against Oregon on Sept. 11, made the South Point’s catalog of nearly 100 college football games to keep an eye on, and the casino listed odds for all of them this past week.

Against the Ducks, a home game for the Buckeyes after starting the 2021 season on the road at Big Ten West Division foe Minnesota on Sept. 2, the South Point has the Buckeyes listed as a -13 favorite. The Buckeyes are 9-0 all-time against Oregon, although the two programs have matched up just twice in the 21st century, and not since Ohio State won the first-ever College Football Playoff National Championship Game by a score of 42-20 in Arlington, Texas, in January 2015. Ohio State was scheduled to play Oregon on the road in 2020, but the game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith revealed last week that the Buckeyes have scheduled a home-and-home series with Oregon in 2032 and 2033, and will pay the Oregon program $3.5 million to come to Columbus, Ohio, for the 2021 matchup. The South Point has also circled Ohio State’s Oct. 23 road meeting with Indiana as one of its games of the year, although once again, the Buckeyes slotted in as a 13-point favorite.

South Point's "Games of the Year" that feature OSU Date Opponent Location OSU odds Sept. 11 Oregon Home -13 Oct. 23 Indiana Away -13 Oct. 30 Penn State Home -12 Nov. 27 Michigan Away -13