In Part II of our interview with Atlanta-based quarterbacks coach Quincy Avery, we broke down Ryan Day's coaching of the quarterback position. Ohio State has not always been thought of as a top destination on the recruiting trail for out-of-region quarterback prospects, but that has changed dramatically in recent years, in part due to Ryan Day's impact on the Ohio State offense and development of Dwayne Haskins.

Now the Buckeyes have been able to reach out to places like Arizona and Eastern Pennsylvania to land highly rated quarterback prospects who were being recruited by programs all over the country. Avery has watched Day up close over the past couple of years and has been very complimentary of the first-year Buckeye head coach.

"There are a very few number of college coaches that are going to put you in a position to excel, not only in the college game, but to go on and play quarterback in the NFL," said Avery. "Ryan Day is one of the few of those guys that are out there."

Avery backed up those strong statements with testimony from his time meeting with Day in Columbus as well as working independently with Dwayne Haskins.

"He drills you," Avery said. "He's in there every day with those guys, meeting with them and they're as prepared as anybody else. When you talk to NFL teams about how good Dwayne (was) on the board, it was as good as any quarterback they had ever seen."

But information overload can be a real thing, it's the way Day presents the information and then is able to explain why things are the way they are to his players.

"He makes sure they have all the information necessary and he makes sure he gives you answers," he explained. "When a coach gives you answers and a way to operate as a quarterback, it makes the game so much easier."

"I would always be happy if I found out that one of my guys was going to Ohio State and playing for Ryan Day," he added.

In the above video, Avery also goes on to discuss the ever-evolving nature of the quarterback position. Ohio State's quarterback recruiting philosophy seems to be lining up with a general trend right now in college football.



