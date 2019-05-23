ATLANTA -- The transfer of former UGA quarterback Justin Fields to Ohio State has dominated the off-season talk in college football and will likely continue to be a topic of interest throughout the 2019 season.

Atlanta (Ga.) based quarterback coach Quincy Avery has known Fields for years and helped train the former five-star quarterback prospect since early in his high school career in Georgia. Avery, who has worked with names like Dwayne Haskins and Deshaun Watson over the years, sees a good marriage between Fields and the Buckeyes.

"I think it's an amazing fit," said Avery during an in-person interview in Atlanta earlier this month. "Justin Fields does a lot of things that kind of marries well with the Ohio State offense. From his ability to distribute the ball, to his ability to extend plays with his legs and even do some things in the designed run game that can bring back some of the old philosophies and principles that you saw out of Ohio State previous to Dwayne Haskins."

Avery has spent some time in Columbus this spring, due in large part to his ties to former Buckeye star Dwayne Haskins. He weighed in on just how the pieces will come together, to make, as he put it, an amazing fit.

"I think what you're going to see more than anything this year is Ohio State do a lot more Pro concepts," he continued. "I'm not sure if people are aware of just how talented Justin Fields is in the passing game. I've seen him since he was a young guy, just in the 9th grade, I've seen him develop. His ability to do things with his arm is better than almost everybody I've ever seen at that age. So what they're getting is someone who is really special and really gifted and can win the game with their arm but is also super dynamic with his legs."

With names like Haskins, Watson, and Patrick Mahomes on his list of clients at one time or another, Avery has worked with some of the very best that the position has to offer. He thinks Fields has that type of ceiling.

"He's definitely got an NFL ceiling," he said. "He's as physically gifted as anyone you'll see. But the thing that makes him special is his ability to lock in and do the detailed work. I think back to him going to the Elite 11 before his senior year of high school and just his ability to understand, grasp, and go to work on that offense which was like a pro playbook."

For many Ohio State fans, there are just as many questions about who Fields the person is. Avery had some insight into that as well.

"Justin is a calm and quiet leader," he said. "He's not going to be a big 'rah rah' guy, but I think (Ohio State) had that (same type of demeanor) in the last guy (Haskins). Pretty quiet, pretty calm, but the things that they did helped their teammates understand the level of expectations that need to be met and how they need to carry themselves as a player and a Buckeye and I think he's going to be a great ambassador for the program."

Of course, having worked with Haskins in the summers, Avery is able to make that comparison between Fields and the former Buckeye signal caller. The good news for Ohio State is that no matter how good Fields turns out to be, they'll have him as a starter for at least two years. They did not have that luxury with Haskins, getting just one season out of the first round pick.

Having Haskins for just one season, the best a quarterback has had in Ohio State history, was a surprise to many, but not Avery.

"I was probably the least surprised out of anybody in the country," Avery said on Haskins' record-breaking season. "I said very, very early, almost before the season, that the odds were that Dwayne Haskins wasn't going to be at Ohio State very long."

That's not Avery being arrogant. In his mind, it's stating the obvious. What he saw up close and personal from Haskins during their time together made Avery feel like that type of season was inevitable.

"I had seen him throw the football at workouts with a bunch of NFL guys and it was throw-for-throw," Avery recalled. "Then when we really started dialing in on the Ohio State things and the schemes, and he started walking me through not only what the linemen were supposed to be doing on every single protection, but what linemen were supposed to be doing on the run plays. I'm like, if he has this good of an understanding of what you guys are trying to do as a whole, from every position top down in the Ohio State offense, there was no way that he wasn't going to be successful. We were going to see his skills come out and I think everybody did."

Stay tuned for Part II of our chat with Quincy Avery, which will focus on Ryan Day and his growing reputation as a top level offensive mind.