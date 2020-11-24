BuckeyeGrove - Pro Buckeyes standout performances: NFL Week 11

While fans cannot watch the Buckeyes from inside Ohio Stadium, some can watch former Ohio State football players live depending on the area of the United States. Ohio State announced last week that family members cannot attend sporting events due to a new health advisory from the Columbus Department of Health. On the brighter side of things, Ohio State football action returned to being a Saturday-and-Sunday thing as the third-ranked Buckeyes took on No. 9 Indiana over the weekend, and professional Buckeyes continued to shine in the NFL. Here are several Buckeyes who stood out in Week 11.

Michael Thomas While the New Orleans Saints made a quarterback change to adjust for Drew Brees' ribs injuries, they had a reliable veteran receiver on the sidelines. From the first offensive snap of the game, Thomas was making plays. Taysom Hill connected on an eight-yard pass with the fifth-year receiver. Thomas showed up again with 13:56 in the second quarter as Hill tossed him a 23-yard deep ball. He made five more catches in the game for nine yards or more, and three of those catches converted first downs. Thomas' 104 receiving yards were the ninth-most in the NFL this week. His nine total catches helped the former Buckeye to record the most catches through the first five seasons of a player's career. Ohio State note: In three seasons as a Buckeye, Thomas caught 113 passes, and in one of those seasons he caught just three passes. Through five seasons in the NFL, Thomas has recorded at least 92 receptions each season and holds the NFL single-season record with 149, which came last year.

Jordan Fuller The importance of having a strong secondary was a topic of conversation this past weekend, and the Buckeyes certainly miss the underrated production of former safety Jordan Fuller. Fuller, who had overcome shoulder injuries and a stint on injured reserve already this season, was tasked with defending against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and veteran quarterback Tom Brady. The rookie took it in stride on Monday night. After allowing Brady to throw a touchdown in the first half, Fuller pounced on opportunity coming out of the break. With 7:55 in the third quarter, Fuller picked off a pass intended for Chris Godwin for his first-career interception. Fuller, who was the No. 199 selection in the 2020 draft, snagged his first pick against Brady, who was the No. 199 overall pick in the 2000 draft. Fuller wasn’t finished. After Rams kicker Matt Gay kicked a go-ahead field goal as the fourth quarter got down to crunch time, Brady and the Buccaneers looked to march downfield. That’s when Fuller pounced again, and came up with his second interception of the night to seal the victory for Los Angeles. Fuller finished with four tackles and two interceptions in a standout game for the former Buckeyes safety. Ohio State note: Fuller caught five interceptions in his career at Ohio State, each coming in a different game. He caught one against Michigan in back-to-back years in 2017 and 2018.

Running backs have big games Master Teague and the collegiate Buckeyes had a big day on the ground against No. 9 Indiana, and two more former Buckeyes did so as well on Sunday. In Minnesota, the Dallas Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott edged the Vikings 31-28 for their first road win of the season. Elliott received 21 carries and ran for 103 yards, which marked a new season-high for the fifth-year Cowboy. Additionally, Elliott caught two passes for 11 yards, including a six-yard pass from Andy Dalton with 9:26 in the first quarter. Meanwhile in Baltimore, the Ravens and the Tennessee Titans met in a rematch of the AFC Divisional Round. J.K. Dobbins was handed the football a total of 15 times to tie his career-high in rushes. He took advantage of the opportunities to run for 70 yards to lead the Ravens, who dropped a 30-24 overtime matchup. Dobbins' first carry of the game came on a second-and-eight play in the first quarter on which he converted the first down. He also ran in a two-yard touchdown with 5:17 in the second quarter and converted the two-point attempt afterward. Much like Elliott, Dobbins also had two receptions for 15 yards of his own. He's now had at least one catch in the last nine games. Ohio State note: Elliott and Dobbins each rushed for over 100 yards in a combined 41 games while Buckeyes. BONUS: Elliott and Dobbins make up three of Ohio State's top four single-season rushing records, with Dobbins holding the record with 2,003 rushing yards in 2019 and Elliott sitting in third and fourth with 1,878 in 2014 and 1,821 in 2015.

Chase Young While he may not have recorded a sack against former Buckeye Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Young made his presence absolutely known. The Washington Football Team defensive line has been heralded as one of the toughest in the league, and currently are tied for the third-most sacks with 32. As Burrow and the Bengals were in Football Team territory and approached the end zone with 12:09 in the second quarter, a quarterback scramble play on fourth and goal resulted in a fumble. Burrow was alone in the backfield and scrambled to his right. Although there was a clear path to the end zone, Football Team safety Troy Apke ran toward Burrow and forced him to halt, and Young hadn't given up on the play despite starting on the left side of the line. Young hit Burrow hard and forced him to fumble the ball in the end zone. It was the second forced fumble of the season for Young as he finished with three tackles and a pass defended. Ohio State note: Young has 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles this season; he had at least that many sacks and one forced fumble in each of his three seasons at Ohio State, including seven forced fumbles in 2019.

Curtis Samuel Michael Thomas wasn't the only NFC South Buckeye wide receiver to see a change at quarterback. The Carolina Panthers started P.J. Walker, a former XFL standout, at quarterback while Teddy Bridgewater dealt with a knee injury. On the first third-down play the Panthers encountered, they trusted Samuel to convert. Samuel caught a 12-yard pass, and later in the first quarter converted another first down on a 10-yard reception. Coming out of halftime, Walker and Samuel connected on yet another third-down play as Samuel hauled in a 16-yard pass for a touchdown, his third scoring reception of the season. Samuel finished the game with eight receptions for 70 yards and rushed for four more to help the Panthers shut out the Detroit Lions Ohio State note: Samuel made more tackles at Ohio State (nine) than he did punt returns (six) according to Sports Reference.