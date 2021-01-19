BuckeyeGrove - Pro Buckeyes standout performances: Divisional Round

The final four teams left in the NFL playoffs have advanced past the Divisional Round. After Super Wild Card Weekend, the top seeds in the AFC and NFC contested their opponents and played two games on both Saturday and Sunday. Far more Buckeyes were eliminated this weekend than those who advanced, and the Big Ten Conference was on display as former Michigan quarterback Tom Brady faced off against former Purdue gunslinger Drew Brees for the first time in the playoffs. Here are several Buckeyes who stood out during the Divisional Round.

Marshon Lattimore put the clamps on Mike Evans 🔒



(via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/1ExJHYO6Tj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 18, 2021

Jenkins, Lattimore and the Saints eliminated in historic game Tom Brady and Drew Brees' paths have crossed on several occasions. But not in the playoffs. The two quarterbacks atop the NFL's career-passing leaderboards met in New Orleans Sunday night in a win-or-go-home game that neither future Hall of Famer wanted to lose. 'BIA' Buckeyes safety Malcolm Jenkins and cornerback Marshon Lattimore were tasked to limit Brady's success in the passing game. With 1,000-yard receiver Mike Evans, budding Chris Godwin and veterans Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski as targets, it was a tall ask. Jenkins and Lattimore more than held their own as Brady threw 199 yards, his third-fewest of the season. Jenkins tied for the second-most tackles made this week with 11 in addition to three passes defended. Lattimore was focused on Evans and held him to just one catch, but it came on a 3-yard touchdown reception early in the second quarter. The former first team All-Big Ten selection made one tackle and had two passes defended as the Buccaneers won 30-20. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel to Green Bay to contest the No. 1 Packers on Sunday at 3:05. Ohio State note: Tom Brady went 3-1 against Ohio State while at Michigan from 1996-99 and Drew Brees went 1-1 against the Buckeyes while at Purdue from 1997-2000. BONUS: Former Buckeyes wide receiver Michael Thomas was targeted four times, but didn't record a reception, marking his first NFL game as a starter where he didn't have a catch.

Denzel Ward and the Browns succumb to '#HennethingIsPossible' It must be admitted. The Cleveland Browns are for real. Gone are the days of cellar-dwelling and 'Maybe next year.' Despite a halftime deficit of 19-3 to the AFC's best team in the Kansas City Chiefs, the Browns held a gleam of hope in taking down the defending Super Bowl champions. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes exited in the third quarter with a concussion as Cleveland was down 19-10. Former Michigan product Chad Henne replaced Mahomes and completed six passes for 66 yards, and the Browns saw potential when he threw an interception in the end zone with the game 22-17 with a little more than eight minutes to go. The Browns punted on the ensuing possession and forced the Chiefs into a critical fourth-and-one situation. Even though it looked like head coach Andy Reid would try to draw Cleveland offsides, wide receiver Tyreek Hill caught a short pass to the right for five yards, sealing the game. Former Buckeyes All-American Denzel Ward returned to action against Kansas City after a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He made three tackles. The Kansas City Chiefs will host the No. 2 Buffalo Bills at 6:40 on Sunday. Ohio State note: Chad Henne went 0-4 against the Buckeyes while at Michigan from 2004-07 and threw over 223 yards three times against Ohio State.

Baltimore... Thank you for welcoming me with open arms in my first season here. I promise I will keep getting better and we have special things coming for many years! All love, 💜 see y’all next year! #TMC pic.twitter.com/tONaFsf5TM — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) January 18, 2021

J.K. Dobbins and the Ravens run out of steam It was a historic rookie season for Ohio State's single-season rushing leader. J.K. Dobbins began his NFL career with a bang, rushing for 22 yards and two touchdowns in his debut against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 13. He'd finish with 805 rushing yards and nine touchdowns as the Baltimore Ravens claimed the No. 5 seed in the AFC, and the former Buckeye had already broken several franchise and NFL records. Dobbins and the Ravens took on No. 2 Buffalo in a game that saw 560 yards of total offense. The Ravens rookie rushed 10 times for 42 yards, both figures were tied for game-highs, as the Bills earned their way to their first AFC championship game since 1993 behind a 17-3 victory. The Buffalo Bills will travel to No. 1 Kansas City on Sunday night at 6:40. Ohio State note: Dobbins' teammate Gus Edwards played for Rutgers as a graduate transfer in 2017 and the two played on another on Sept. 30, 2017. The Buckeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights 56-0 as Dobbins ran for 53 yards and Edwards rushed for 43.

Rookie Jordan Fuller made five tackles in his second-career NFL playoff game. (USA Today)