 BuckeyeGrove - Coombs: BIA is 'living, breathing standard to live up to'
Coombs: BIA is 'living, breathing standard to live up to'

Kerry Coombs elaborated on what goes into the 'Best in America' mentality surrounding players in the secondary.
Kerry Coombs elaborated on what goes into the 'Best in America' mentality surrounding players in the secondary. (Associated Press)
Jacob Benge • BuckeyeGrove
Staff
@JacobBenge

There is a unique mindset engrained in the Ohio State secondary.

‘Best in America.’

Co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Kerry Coombs spoke Thursday about where the ‘BIA’ mindset came from. To Coombs, it sprouted from the roots of the team.

“The whole mantra of BIA came from being at the best place in America,” Coombs said. “If we’re at the best place in America, we certainly should be the best in America at what we do.”

Coombs further elaborated on why ‘best’ was coupled with ‘America,’ and it had to do with the popularity of the sport.

“I just want to be around people who want to be the best in the world at what they do,” Coombs said. “Since we really only play football in America, we decided ‘Best in America.’”

With the reasoning behind the ‘Best in America’ settled, getting it to be accepted by the players starts with recruiting, according to Coombs. It’s also a mentality that transcends the football field.

