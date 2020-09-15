BuckeyeGrove - Pro Buckeyes standout performances: 2020 Week 1

Are you ready for some football? The NFL began its 2020 season in welcome fashion. It began with reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City having a night of its own against Houston, and finished with a Monday night doubleheader. There are 54 former Ohio State players interspersed throughout 26 of the 32 professional football teams. The Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Football Team have the most with four each. Here are the five Buckeyes who had standout performances in Week One.

.@Lastname_Baker had a career-high 16 tackles, one sack and a forced fumble yesterday 😤 pic.twitter.com/ryVtqTKtDs — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 14, 2020

Jerome Baker As the above tweet reads, Baker enjoyed a career game against the New England Patriots on Sunday. The two-time All-Big Ten Honorable Mention leads the NFL in tackles after setting a new career-high with 16, including 13 of which were solos. Baker also recorded a sack to raise his career total to 5.5. On the Patriots' first offensive drive of the season, quarterback Cam Newton had converted the second first down of the drive. Baker capitalized on a left-guard pull scheme and sacked Newton for a loss of nine yards, helping force a punt later. RELATED: Weekend roundup: ACC and Big 12 get going With 0:54 remaining on Patriots First and Goal in the third quarter, Newton passed to N'Keal Harry and Baker forced Harry to fumble, resulting in the Dolphins to gain possession as the ball went out of bounds. It was the third forced fumble of Baker's career and first since Dec. 29 of last season against New England. Baker has played all 33 games in his career with the Miami Dolphins, who drafted him in the third round in the 2018 NFL Draft. In five games against the Patriots, Baker has recorded no less than seven tackles. J.K. Dobbins Sure, Ezekiel Elliott had just as many touchdowns and more yards on Sunday. But rookie Dobbins had arguably the better debut. In an offense with a dual-threat quarterback and reigning MVP in Lamar Jackson and a veteran with nine years of experience ahead of him on the depth chart in Mark Ingram II, Dobbins isn’t in the best position to run the rock yet on the Baltimore Ravens. But head coach John Harbaugh must be aware of Dobbins’ ability to put his head down and run. Dobbins’ two scores came on 1st and Goal situations and ran to both his sides, even losing his left shoe on his first trip to the end zone. Dobbins finished with 22 yards on seven attempts and led the team in rushing touchdowns.

First game in the NFL: Elliott vs. Dobbins Debut Age Rushing Touchdowns Ezekiel Elliott Sept. 11, 2016 vs. NYG (L 19-20) 21.051 51 yards; 20 attempts 1 rush TD J.K. Dobbins Sept. 13, 2020 vs. CLE (W 38-6) 21.271 22 yards; 7 attempts 2 rush TDs

Dwayne Haskins Washington's head coach Ron Rivera named Haskins the starting quarterback heading into the season, showing confidence and stability in the second-year player and former Heisman finalist. Three of Washington's first six drives against the Philadelphia Eagles were three-and-outs, eventually leading to a 17-0 deficit with 6:54 left in the first half. It was all Haskins and the Football Team from there. Haskins threw for 178 yards and helped score 27 unanswered points to seal a win. It was Washington’s first victory over Philadelphia since Dec. 2016. The duo of Haskins and wide receiver Terry McLaurin that connected for 701 yards as Buckeyes in 2018 rekindled against the Eagles. With 0:50 remaining in the second quarter, Haskins found McLaurin on a seven-yard pass to set up a six-yard touchdown pass to Logan Thomas on the next play. Haskins targeted McLaurin seven times for 61 yards, allowing the latter to have the 37th-most receiving yards in the NFL. Haskins also received help from the Washington defense, which caused three turnovers, and contributions from another former Buckeye to be discussed later.

Cameron Johnston (95) and his right foot currently lead the NFL in net average punt yards with 50.2. (Scott Stuart)

Cameron Johnston Don't forget about special teams! Johnston spent 2013-16 punting for the Buckeyes and holds several Ohio State punting records, including longest career punt for 73 yards set in 2014. He was named 2016 Big Ten Punter of the Year. RELATED: Year in Review: 2019 by the numbers An undrafted free agent in 2017, Johnston has spent the last two seasons punting for the Philadelphia Eagles. It seemed like the Eagles wouldn't need Johnston after getting ahead of the Football Team 17-0, but his right foot was called upon Sunday. Johnston's five punts totaled 268 yards, fourth-most in the NFL. His 50.2 net average punt yards lead the league. Four of Johnston's punts did not lead to an ensuing score, and three were inside the 20.