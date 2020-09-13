BuckeyeGrove - Year in Review: 2019 by the numbers

Sometimes an individual player has a year that stands out. Maybe a team gets lucky and has two players who produce top-tier numbers in a single season. Very rarely does an entire team have this kind of year; a year that places it so high in every national metric that it becomes hard to pinpoint any single weakness.

Ohio State was that team in 2019.

It was a group that didn’t even make the national championship game, yet had two Heisman finalists.

A team so full of individual talent that its backup tailback, Master Teague, ended the year No. 7 in the Big Ten in rushing yards while J.K. Dobbins set the program’s single-season record. A team with a quarterback who posted one of the most efficient seasons in program (and NCAA) history and a defensive end who approached or broke almost every school record possible.

Let’s take a look at three story-telling numbers for Ohio State’s incomparable 2019 season.

10: The number of consecutive 20-point wins for Ohio State

Ohio State appeared invincible to start the regular season, which began with the famed streak of blowout victories longer than any Big Ten team has had in over 100 years.

Through its first 10 games of 2019, the Buckeyes outscored opponents 515 to 98, including seven games with at least 45 points and an equal seven games holding opponents to 10 points or fewer.

The unprecedented streak included a 71-point thrashing of Miami (OH), which was just the fifth game of this millennium in which a Big Ten team won by that many points or more, and only the second against FBS competition. Even though each of its remaining three Big Ten games came against top-10 foes, Ohio State’s brutal dominance was barely slowed. It outgained Penn State by 190 yards in an 11-point win to enter Michigan week unbeaten. In what is widely considered the most important game of the regular season, Ohio State put on an offensive performance that stands out as one of the greatest in the history of the bitter rivalry. The Buckeyes’ 56-point performance was good for No. 2 all-time in the history of the matchup and its 577 yards are the most an Ohio State team has recorded against Michigan.

For the first time since 1975, Ohio State fielded a team that finished top-five in both points scored and points allowed per game, finishing +33.2 in 14 games, the highest average point differential since Florida State was +41.8 in 2013.

Justin Fields posted one of the most accurate seasons in Buckeye history in his first season in Columbus. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

1: The only regular season interception for Justin Fields

Next, we move to the current face of the Buckeye program. Before Fields, only South Carolina’s Connor Shaw had thrown for over 2,000 yards in the regular season while recording just a single interception in the modern era. Shaw threw 21 touchdowns in the 2013 regular season. In 2019, Fields tossed a cool 37 scores in the regular season. His 2,654 yards passing outnumber Shaw by over 500 yards. The numbers he posted as a redshirt sophomore did not have the volume of Dwayne Haskins or former Buckeye or Heisman winner Joe Burrow, but the efficiency at which Fields reached his stat line was unmatched by nearly anyone in FBS history. It was dominance from the jump for Fields. His five total touchdowns in game one as a Buckeye were the most of any player’s Ohio State debut. Fields posted 41 passing touchdowns in his first season in Columbus. Of the 22 quarterbacks who have thrown at least 41 touchdowns in a season this decade, Fields’ three total interceptions are the fewest of the group.

This decade, only Tua Tagovailoa and Geno Smith have started a season with more touchdown passes before their first interception. Completing 67.2 percent of his passes, Fields posted the second-highest completion rate for a starting Ohio State quarterback since 2000, trailing only Haskins’ unbelievable 2018 season. On a team with one of the single-greatest workhorse running backs in Ohio State history, it’s understandable why Fields didn’t tally the sheer numbers of some of college football’s greatest under center. But look beyond the counting numbers, and his 2019 season was one of the most impressive of all time.

7: The number of first or second-place spots Chase Young holds on program record boards