ORLANDO, Fla. — The Ohio State Buckeyes are hoping to hit the lottery in Orlando with sophomore targets Payton Kirkland and TJ Shanahan. Both players are members of the Rivals100, and are each labeled as top-seven offensive tackles on our network.

Focusing in on Shanahan specifically, the Timber Creek High School recruit has been high on Ohio State since being offered by the program last summer.

Shanahan spoke with BuckeyeGrove about his interest in the program, why Greg Studrawa likes him, what he brings to the table, and more.

“They really get the message across to me that I’m one of their biggest 2023 recruits,” Shanahan said. “They are recruiting me pretty hard. I really like Coach Alford. He’s a great guy. Same thing with coach Stud… I really want to sit down with both of them, just go from there and watch some film.”