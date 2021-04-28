ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is a hotbed of talent on a yearly basis, and will be a priority for Ohio State in the 2023 cycle.

A dozen sophomores in the Sunshine State have been offered by Ryan Day’s program thus far, with one of them being Payton Kirkland.

Kirkland has a laundry list of visits set up following the dead period, and tweeted last week he’ll be in Columbus from June 22-23. The No. 79 overall sophomore on Rivals.com is ready to get back up to Ohio State for the first time in over six years.

“I’m excited to get back to the environment,” Kirkland told BuckeyeGrove. “I’ve been to Columbus once, but I was nine years old. So, things weren’t very thorough…. the love has been consistent from [the coaches]. Great relationships with my parents. Honestly, I’m just looking to getting a feel of the program and talk to a couple of players.”