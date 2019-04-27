There have been no shortage of highs and lows during the career of Ohio State offensive tackle Isaiah Prince. It all is worth it now as he has heard his name called at the 2019 NFL Draft as he is now a member of the Dolphins after being selected in the sixth round with the No. 202 overall pick.

Prince was the No. 67 player overall in the class of 2015, one of the nation’s top linemen out of Greenbelt (Md.) and there were some tense moments as Prince made a final trip to Alabama before signing day, but the Buckeyes were able to hold on to the four-star lineman.

Prince would go on to start for three seasons at Ohio State at right tackle (41 games) and would end up playing in every single one of the 54 games during his four-year career.

It was not always great for Prince, he had some rough moments in 2016 and the fans were vocal in their dissatisfaction with his play, especially against Michigan, a game where Prince struggled mightily despite the Buckeyes pulling out a memorable double-overtime win against the biggest rival.

Prince did not give up and his game improved into 2017 and in 2018 he was named a team captain and was named first-team All-Big Ten by the league coaches.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Prince would measure in at 6-foot-6, 305 pounds and hands at 10 1/8 inches. Scouts were very impressed with his length but saw him as only a right tackle versus a player who could play either tackle position.

Now Prince will have to really put in work as the competition gets much fiercer at the highest level that the game has to offer. Smaller rosters and the best of the best will push Prince as he will now work hard to earn that coveted roster spot and prove that the sky is the limit for the former member of the Rivals100.

Prince joins Michael Jordan as 2018 Ohio State offensive linemen to get drafted, the second consecutive year that the Buckeyes have had two on the line get drafted. Ohio State had not had two offensive linemen drafted in the same draft since 2014 (Corey Linsley, Jack Mewhort) before that.