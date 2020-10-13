Ohio State's football season finally kicks off in 11 days, and the world will get to see what the latest iteration of head coach Ryan Day's Buckeyes will look like in 2020.

Before then though, we at BuckeyeGrove will try to provide an accurate glimpse of what the rotations at each position will look like amid the scarlet and gray ranks.

We started our depth chart projections on Monday, with a preview of the Justin Fields-led Ohio State offense, but today we move onto the Silver Bullets.

The Buckeyes may no longer have the stars of yesteryear in the form of Chase Young, Jeff Okudah or Malik Harrison, but there's plenty of new talent to get acquainted with at each level of Kerry Coombs and Greg Mattison's Ohio State defense.

Below, we break down our predictions for the Buckeyes' depth chart on the defensive side of the ball ahead of Ohio Sate's upcoming season opener against Nebraska on Oct. 24.