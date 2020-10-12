Given the unusually long offseason, having to wait another 12 days before Ohio State kicks off its fall slate may feel like an eternity for some.

To help you pass the time, we’ve made predictions for what we think the Buckeyes’ depth chart could look like come Ohio State's season opener against Nebraska in the Horseshoe on Oct. 24.

Our projections for some positions may be more informed than others, depending on how forthcoming a particular assistant coach or group of players may or may not have been in regards to the rotation and injury status of their position rooms in recent weeks, but all information has been factored in.

As training camp has gotten underway, we've heard from head coach Ryan Day, defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs, offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson, wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, linebackers coach Al Washington, running backs coach Tony Alford and defensive line coach Larry Johnson, with interviews still to come this week with quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis and special teams coordinator Matt Barnes.

While these projections are far from official, they are our best guess at what a potential depth chart could look like when Day and company release one in a little under two weeks.