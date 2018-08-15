COLUMBUS, Ohio – The college football season is quickly approaching and the Big Ten will have league games within the first weeks of the season. The Buckeyes host Rutgers in week two of the season while Purdue and Northwestern meet in week one.

That got us to thinking about how the Big Ten race is going to shape up. There is plenty of talk as the national polls come out and how the top-25 will look going into the season but how will the Big Ten shape up and who will be left standing after the final weekend in November and off to Indy for the Big Ten Championship game?

We are going to take the next two days to look at the Big Ten, we will start with the West today and then move on to the East on Thursday. How will the standings look at the end of the season? Who will be the biggest surprise? Who will be the biggest disappointment? Only time will tell but we make our best predictions as we put the Big Ten race in focus.