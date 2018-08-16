COLUMBUS, Ohio – We continue our look at how the Big Ten race is going to shape up this year in a way-too early look at the league race. Games will be here before anyone knows it and league games will start in week one and the Buckeyes have one in week two against Rutgers, so there will be no need to wait until the end of September to see Big Ten contests with the new scheduling parameters in place.

That got us to thinking about how the Big Ten race is going to shape up. There is plenty of talk as the national polls come out and how the top-25 will look going into the season but how will the Big Ten shape up and who will be left standing after the final weekend in November and off to Indy for the Big Ten Championship game?

We started by looking at the Big Ten West on Wednesday and now we turn our attention to the East, the strongest division in College Football (we don't care what the FPI says, we actually watch games and are not a computer). Will Ohio State repeat as division champs? How do Michigan State, Penn State and Michigan stack up? Can anyone run the table? We take a look at all of that.