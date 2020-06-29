 BuckeyeGrove - Position group predictions: Defense
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-29 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Position group predictions: Defense

Griffin Strom • BuckeyeGrove
Team Writer
@GriffinStrom3

There’s no way around it, Ohio State is replacing a lot of talent on defense this season.

It’s not like that’s anything new at Ohio State, but it does create more questions marks than Ryan Day’s offense will garner heading into 2020.

The Buckeyes lose an all-time great defensive end, one of the program’s best ever cornerbacks along with two other starters in the secondary, the top three defensive tackles on the team and their best linebacker of the past couple seasons.

It’s a group that improved tremendously as it collected years of starting experience, something that the 2020 defense does not possess a whole lot of.

But just because the defense will be manned by first-time starters and unproven talent this year doesn’t necessarily mean we know how they will perform. All we can do at this point is project into the future, which is what I’ve done here with my position group predictions relative to last season.

Will each position room take a step forward, backward or jog in place in 2020? Before you dive into the defense, you can check out yesterday’s position group predictions for the units on offense here.

Defensive end: Step backward

Tyreke Smith is one of many Ohio State defensive ends looking to have a breakout year in 2020.
Tyreke Smith is one of many Ohio State defensive ends looking to have a breakout year in 2020. (Joe Robbins - Getty Images)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}