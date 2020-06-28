BuckeyeGrove - Position group predictions: Offense

Looking into the crystal ball can only get you so far.

Instead, a better way to gauge how well a team might finish the new season is to carefully examine each position group to see how it stacks up against those of last season.

This is no exact science. Certain improvements or declines simply cannot be accounted for ahead of time, but what I can take inventory of, I have here. This is my best guess as to whether each position group on the Ohio State offense will take a step forward, a step backward or stay in exactly the same place in 2020.