BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — There will be better days this season for Ohio State but a 20-point road win in the Big Ten isn't going to be dismissed outright by Ryan Day.

Even if the fifth-year Buckeyes coach knows that things weren't exactly as he'd have liked on Saturday following a 23-3 Ohio State win at Indiana.

"I thought there were some good things," Day said. "But we've got to play better situational football, we've got to do better in the red zone and we've got to do better in short yardage."

The short-yardage concerns have been there before for Ohio State. The Buckeyes struggled in similar situations throughout the last two seasons and with three new starting offensive linemen, there will be some growing pains. in 2023.

But while the offense struggled to reach the expectations that have been set in Day's tenure, the Ohio State defense seems ready to reset them.

“We wanted to hold them to zero (points), honestly," third-year cornerback Denzel Burke said postgame. "Three’s too much for us. We want to be a dominant defense. We want to be a dominant force. We want to bring the Silver Bullets back.”

Saturday was a good start toward making that happen. The Buckeyes gave up only 153 total yards of offense to the Hoosiers and gave up only one play of more than 20 yards on the afternoon.

Dotting the 'Eyes was in Bloomington as Ohio State opened its 2023 campaign. Below are some of the sights from the field.