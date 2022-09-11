COLUMBUS — Ohio State wasn't perfect but but not many teams around the country can claim that after game two of the 2022 season.

Perfect or not, the Buckeyes are 2-0 following Saturday's 33-point, relatively-stress-free win over Butch Jones and the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

There's plenty of stuff for Ohio State to fix as it turns its attention to week three and the Toledo Rockets.

"We had nine penalties, and that's unacceptable," Day said on Saturday after the victory in the Horseshoe. "We've got to get that fixed. We've got to coach it better. We've got to put it on the field better. It's going to be a huge emphasis point for us, and that's something we have to get done.

"There were some good things there. But if we're going to be the team we need to be, we need to keep building and keep growing. There are certain areas that we've got to improve on."

Dotting the 'Eyes was in attendance on Saturday and has the views of the 45-12 Buckeyes from field level. Check out the photos below.