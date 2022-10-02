COLUMBUS — Ohio State wrapped up a five-game home-stand on Saturday with a 49-10 win over an out-gunned, outmatched band of Scarlet Knights from Rutgers.

The game wasn't smooth sailing for the Buckeyes, but at the end of the day the combination of Miyan Williams and a dominant offensive line helped Ohio State steamroll Rutgers in an almost ho-hum fashion.

Williams ran the ball 21 times for more than 190 yards and tied a Buckeyes program record by running in five touchdowns. Williams was being leaned on heavily by Ryan Day because Ohio State was without sophomore star Treveyon Henderson. Henderson was a late addition to the Buckeyes always-changing availability report and Williams certainly picked up the slack in his absence.

"Miyan was running hard today and finished a bunch of runs in positive. He turns a three-yard run into five and keeps us on schedule," Ryan Day said after the game. "It was tough down there in the red zone. They kind of dug in a few times and we had to go for on the fourth down. But Miyan had a really good day for us.”

A lot of Buckeyes had a good day on Saturday as Ohio State improved to 5-0 on the 2022 season. Next week, the Scarlet and Gray go on the road for the first time this season when they travel to East Lansing (Mich.) to play Michigan State.

Before turning the page to the Spartans, take one last look at the 49-10 win over Rutgers through the lens of Dotting the 'Eyes.

