COLUMBUS -- As expected, the recovery process for Jaxon Smith-Njigba will include another week of rest.

How much longer the Ohio State superstar will need to get fully healthy remains unclear, but the decision has been made not to risk any setbacks with his injured hamstring on Saturday against Rutgers.

Multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed to Dotting The Eyes early in the week that Smith-Njigba is still on track to return for the Buckeyes this season, and it's even possible that he could be in action next week against Michigan State. But the Buckeyes are taking a conservative approach after the junior was clearly uncomfortable in his initial return two weeks ago, and there's little incentive to play Smith-Njigba in a game where the program is favored by a massive margin.

"It's a long season," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said on Tuesday at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. "We don't want to move forward until everybody is comfortable. ... We're not going to put any timetable on it.

"He's been frustrated. But this will be behind us soon."

The Buckeyes aren't committing to a specific date at this point, but there is an off week looming after Michigan State if Smith-Njigba is not able to get back to full speed in time for the first Big Ten road matchup of the season.

Ohio State will also be missing a key starter at cornerback for the second week in a row as Cameron Brown works through an undisclosed injury issue of his own. The secondary will get Denzel Burke back against Rutgers, though rotational defensive back Cameron Martinez has been scratched with what sources have indicated is a high-ankle sprain.

The full Ohio State status report was confirmed by the program on Saturday morning, making note that no specific injury or disciplinary issues are addressed.

UPDATE: Ohio State has made a late addition to the availability list with wide receiver Emeka Egbuka dealing with a minor leg injury. The standout sophomore is not expected to play, according to Dotting The Eyes sources.