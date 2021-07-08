PFF College 50 rankings include four Buckeyes

Olave, Ohio State's leading receiver from a year ago with 50 receptions, 729 yards and seven touchdowns, was the highest-ranking Buckeye on the list at No. 10. The senior was also the first wideout to appear in the top 50 rankings, and PFF called Olave "perhaps the most refined route-runner in college football."

Not only did that assumption prove correct when the PFF College 50 list was released this week, but each of those names also appeared within the top 25 players in the country.

Given that Chris Olave , Garrett Wilson , Thayer Munford and Haskell Garrett were each honored as preseason first-team All-Americans by Pro Football Focus , in late June, it was safe to assume that all four would find a place in the outlet's top 50 college football player rankings.

Next on the list for the Buckeyes was Wilson, a junior wide receiver in 2021, just three spots behind Olave at No. 13. Wilson was the second wideout to appear in the rankings, and is widely expected to have another monster campaign this year after hauling in 43 passes for 723 yards and six scores a season ago.

Munford, a fifth-year senior, is the first offensive tackle to appear on the list, and comes in at No. 14 overall on PFF's list as he prepares for his fourth-straight season as the Buckeyes' starting left tackle. According to PFF, Munford allowed only three pressures in 2020, and none of them were sacks or hits on Justin Fields.

The final Buckeye to appear in the top 50 is fifth-year senior Haskell Garrett, who was a PFF and CBS Sports All-American in his first season as a starter for Ohio State in 2020. Garrett ranked No. 21 on PFF's list, and called him "a force of nature with heavy hands, bound to wreak havoc again in 2021."

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler was the No. 1 player on the list, with LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. coming in at No. 2.

Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum was the highest-ranking Big Ten player at No. 3, and besides him and the Buckeyes, just five other players from the conference made the cut, including Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph, Indiana cornerback Tiawan Mullen, Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker and Nebraska linebacker Jojo Domann.