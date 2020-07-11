BuckeyeGrove - Pepper Johnson shares his opinions on Ohio State's football program

On Friday, BuckeyeGrove released part one of our interview with former Ohio State football player Pepper Johnson. During that conversation, Johnson opened up about what led to him accepting a role as defensive coordinator at IMG Academy and his excitement for joining the program. He also shared his early thoughts on Buckeyes commit Tunmise Adeleye and what he thinks about his football character. In part two of this interview, we dive into how Johnson's first few days at IMG have gone, and what his approach has been thus far. Johnson also shared his opinions on Ohio State's new uniforms, what he thinks about the team with Ryan Day at the helm and had an interesting reply when asked if he would welcome a return to Columbus.

Q: You have had a few days already to spend around the players. How has your experience been so far at IMG Academy?

Johnson: "With the virus still spiking in some places and down here in Florida, it's still scary. It's a situation that none of us have really experienced. So, we're still trying to make do with that. Like I said, I'm a guy that likes to talk, so barking and speaking with a mask on is not my cup of tea. But, I deal with it, I put it on and I go out there and try to preach to the kids. "They respect it. Like I said, they get themselves in a position where they can hear me, they want to hear me... I may have a couple of knuckleheads that need to get turned around. For the most part, a lot of the guys, they're attentive, they want to work and it's a great opportunity for myself. And it's a great opportunity, like I told them, for them. "And I'm not trying to pat myself on the shoulder, but I am excited about doing this. I totally understand, learning from coach [Bill] Parcells, that there is no such thing as a great coach without great players. I can only go as far as those guys will carry me. So, if they go out there and they don't believe in the defense and don't believe in the philosophy that I have, then it's going to be tough. One thing I do want to do, I'm not a hypocrite, I want the players to get out there and play. "We're going to have a controlled defense, we're going to have 11 guys on the same page. I don't want robots but on the same token, we're going to have some concepts that everybody has to abide by. There's some things that I will not tolerate. See if we can make all that stuff happen and improve each week."



Q: Let's switch over from IMG to your alma mater, Ohio State. What are your thoughts on the current state of the football program?

Johnson: "I'm loving it. Now, some kind of way, we messed around and got rid a little bit of tradition. Like, I understand it's like a new day and era and all that stuff like that, but I think we should never change our uniforms — the colors and all that stuff. When you wear all black or wear gray, and I know that's for marketing and all that mess, but you don't need marketing to sell a Buckeye jersey. "I'm sorry I went all the way there, but that's the only thing that bothers me with the program that I wish we would have never done and got into that business, like Oregon. They want to sit around and every game, they wear a different uniform because of Nike. Fine and dandy for those guys that are trying to sell tickets, but we don't need to sell tickets at Ohio State. They're already bought out. "We have a lot of tradition there, and you're going to have people, whether they were a Rex Kern fan, they were a [Mike] Tomczak fan, moving on... it doesn't matter."

Johnson, who played three years in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns, was open and honest when asked if he would welcome a return back to Ohio. (Associated Press)

Q: Interesting you bring that up. I'm not necessarily a fan of changing up uniforms either. Looking at Ohio State football as a team, however, how do you feel about its future?

Johnson: "Love [Ryan] Day. I love Day. I got to meet him about three years ago. When Urban was still the head coach, I got to meet him and some of the other coaches like coach [Larry] Johnson, who coaches the defensive line. I think those guys have a great concept of winning, of putting players in good positions to make plays and that is priceless. "When you have that knowledge to coach guys, to put them out there on the field and let them make plays or call plays that's suited for the players, and not be so cocky that you say, 'No, we have to run this play because this play was good for me 15 years.' I don't believe in that. It's just put some good players in situations and in position that they can go and make plays. "And then constantly keep recruiting players to fill those holes. Hopefully, [Tunmise] can be that guy to fill that legendary position that the Bosas and Chase [Young] have made popular the last few years."

Q: This next one is a weird question since you were just recently announced as the defensive coordinator at IMG. Down the line, if Ohio State called you to return in any capacity, coach or not, would you consider a return to Columbus?

Johnson: "Yes. Hey, if they ever call me to coach, that would be my ultimate dream. That would be a freaking no-brainer to coach back at Ohio State. Don't tell them I would work for cheap, but I would love that. "My son [Dionte] and my grandkids are in Columbus, so I'm back in the Columbus area often. With the virus, it kept me away from my grandkids. I'm back in Columbus a lot. When I met coach Day, I was at a Buckeye practice and was with coach Johnson then and with a guest of Urban's. "I've been to spring games. I came up there to meet with William White and Keith Byars. They went into a game, but I was out there fake tailgating before the game and was talking with those guys."

I appreciate your time coach, and I'm looking forward to heading down to Bradenton whenever there are open practices for the media. Have a great rest of your day as well.